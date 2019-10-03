DeNunzio’s Sausage returns to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – “I kinda expected it to be busy.”

Amy DeNunzio is back making the sausages her father Jimmy made for the local community for decades.

DeNunzio’s Sausage was a local staple for decades before Amy’s father died, and the businesses’ relaunch has been a hit among locals with hundreds offering their support on social media.

Opening Tuesday October 1st @ 10am! 1002 Walnut st. Elmira, NY 14901 (607)873-3838 Posted by DeNunzio's Sausage on Sunday, September 29, 2019

DeNunzio’s Sausage opened up shop on Walnut Street Tuesday afternoon with Amy making the same Italian sausage, pickled sausage, and lasagna her father Jimmy used to make.

“I love all the people that come in here, tell me about my father Jimmy. Everybody knew Jimmy. It’s really nice to see the love and support.”