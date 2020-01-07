Developer interested in new apartments near LECOM in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A prospective developer has reached out to city leaders in Elmira regarding a new apartment building near the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, sources tell 18 News.

The building would require the closure and/or abandonment of Gates and Hibbard Places in Elmira to make room for the building, which would house 90 market-rate apartments.

There is no official word on which developer is interested in the project.

A public hearing on the potential street closures is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Elmira City Hall.

Officials from LECOM were not available for comment on the prospective construction.

LECOM is scheduled to open with its first class of approximately 129 students in 2020, and as many as 500 students are expected to attend the 49,000 sq. ft. college.