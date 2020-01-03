1  of  2
Breaking News
Canton man sentenced for statutory sexual assault Bradford County man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Trade Wars and the economy across the Twin Tiers- Part 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TWIN TIERS (WETM-TV)- The economy in and throughout our community continues to struggle to find people who want to work. Now’s the time to do something about it.

According to the New York State Department of Labor , since November 2018, the number of nonfarm jobs (private plus public sectors) in New York State increased by 116,700, or 1.2 percent, and the number of private-sector jobs increased by 109,900, or 1.3 percent.

Additional industry detail is presented in the table below:

Sectors With Job Gains Or No Change:Change:
Educational & Health Services* +65,300
Professional & Business Services +25,400
Leisure & Hospitality +20,300
Government* +6,800
Information +6,700
Trade, Transportation & Utilities +2,200
Natural Resources & Mining +100
The Losses
Sectors With Job Losses:Change:
Manufacturing -4,300
Other Services -2,900
Construction -1,700
Financial Activities -1,200

With job opportunities increasing it’s sometimes hard to understand why people are still unemployed in the Southern Tier.

Part one of this series opens up the public’s eye to the endless opportunities for individuals who are looking to get into the workforce.

But, of course, there are always obstacles for all individuals to overcome.

The question then becomes, ‘Where do I go?’, ‘Where do I start?’, and ‘What can I do?’.

Our local Career Center in the Twin Tiers is right in downtown Elmira.

You can visit their website or contact them by phone for more information at (607)-733-7131.

Or in person at:
Elmira Career Center
Chemung/Schuyler/Steuben Workforce Development
318 Madison Avenue
Elmira, New York 14901

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now