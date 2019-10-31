Drive-thru flu shot clinic in Mansfield

Mansfield, Pa. – The Department of Health today announced residents in Mansfield can get free flu vaccines at a drive-thru clinic from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, Nov, 2, at North Penn Mansfield Jr/Sr High School, 73 West Wellsboro Street, Mansfield.

The clinic will operate on a first come, first serve basis and residents do not need to bring any documentation, but are encouraged to wear short sleeves under any jackets or other layers.

“The flu is serious and can be deadly, which is why it is so important for everyone to take the proper precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and anyone they meet,” said Dr. Levine. “Last year, we had more than 122,000 cases statewide and 258 deaths. It is imperative that you get your flu vaccine now so you can be protected throughout the flu season. There is no better measure to protect yourself than to get a flu vaccine.”

Dr. Levine noted the flu vaccine can often diminish the severity of symptoms a person might experience should they come down with the flu. Flu vaccines are available at your doctor’s office, pharmacy, local walk-in clinic or grocery store. In addition to the flu shot, the flu nasal spray is also available this year, and both are recommended to protect yourself against the flu.

Influenza is a contagious disease, caused by the influenza virus. It attacks the nose, throat and lungs and may include the following symptoms:

Fever;

Headache;

Tiredness;

Dry cough;

Sore throat;

Nasal congestion; and

Body aches.

The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated each year. Everyone 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine each season. It takes about two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to develop protection against infection.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to practice healthy habits like covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, frequently washing your hands during flu season and remembering to disinfect commonly-touched objects, such as door knobs, light switches, countertops, cell phones and computers.