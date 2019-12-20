Driver involved in fatal Pulteney crash has been indicted on murder, vehicular homicide, DWI charges

(WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Grandy Jury has handed up a 15 count indictment charging 30-year-old Dustin Drake for his roll in the fatal crash that killed 4 individuals back in October.

Those individuals include Korbie Higgins, Adam Bellamy, Coy Miner, and Nicole Wise.

Drake, who suffered minor injuries, was the driver of the vehicle and the only survivor of the crash which occurred when he drove his vehicle off County Route 76 and into a tree shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Oct 12th.

Based upon Drakes actions, the grand jury charged Drake with the following crimes:

Driving while intoxicated, Class E felony- alleging that drake was under the influence of alcohol while operating his vehicle.

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Class E felony- alleging that after voluntarily drinking alcohol, Drake operated a vehicle with a blood content excess of .21%.

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Class B felony- 4 counts- alleging that Drake was using a motor vehicle in a way that unreasonably endangered other users of the public highway (County Route 76), while having a blood alcohol content of .21% or more. (One count of this charge was voted for each victim)

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Class B felony- 4 counts- Due to Drake having a DWI within the past 10 years.

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Class B felony- 1 count

Murder in the Second Degree, a class A felony- 4 counts- alleging that Drake was responsible for the murder of the 4 victims due to his actions.