DWI arrests drop nearly 50% in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The number of DWI arrests in Chemung County has dropped nearly 50 percent since 2009, according to information provided in the Chemung County budget proposal.

The chart shows approximately 600 DWI arrests were made in 2009, but since then there have been no more than 500 in the county.

From 2015-18 there have been less than 350 DWI arrests each year.

“That’s a great statistic to be able to tote,” says Chemung County Sheriff-Elect Bill Schrom.

“It’s very hard to identify any one particular reason for that, I would like to think the previous enforcement and certainly ongoing education regarding the dangers of drinking and driving and driving under the influence of any illegal substance is really starting to take hold and people are really considering certain alternatives instead of driving under the influence.”

According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, 12 people were arrested for DWI in the Southern Tier and 280 were arrested state-wide during the Halloween Week Enforcement Campaign.

“This effort ensured a safer Halloween by preventing the needless tragedies that are caused by those who choose to drive while impaired,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York has zero-tolerance for impaired drivers and, as the results of this campaign show, those who choose to drink and drive will be arrested.”

Compared to 2018, 13 more people were arrested for DWI during the Halloween week crackdown.