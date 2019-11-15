Eldridge Park reaches out to BOCES to help fix up a roller coaster car for their museum

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WEMT-TV)- A lot of locals remember the old Eldridge Park Speedway roller coaster ride. A few years ago, Eldridge Park had a couple of the train cars from the ride donated to them.

Volunteers restored one of the cars and converted it for use as a dining booth in the Lakeside Cafe. That one has been around a few years now.

The second car, also shown, has been in storage awaiting restoration, until now, as today it was transported to our local BOCES.

Students from BOCES are going to begin work to restore this second car, which will ultimately come back to the Park where it will be used in some sort of display.