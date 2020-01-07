Elmira College Baseball hosting Pitching and Batting Winter Clinics

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News today was joined in studio this morning by Elmira College Head Baseball Coach Corey Paluga to talk about an upcoming Pitching and Batting Winter Clinic hosted by his team.

The Five-week clinic will be held at the Murray Athletic Center and run on Sundays from January 12 through Sunday, February 9th. Players can register for hour-long time slots from 3-6 pm at the Murray Athletic Center.

Coach Paluga says that the clinic is $20 per session with discounts available for multiple time slot registrations across the 5 weeks. Paluga also saying that there are limited registrations of 15 hitters per time slot and 6 pitchers per time slot. He says this always for more interaction between the players, coaching staff and the students themselves.

Athletes will be doing drills that the Elmira College baseball players do on a day to day basis as well as personalized drills based on the player’s skill set.

The clinic is for baseball players aged 9-18 years old and includes instruction from Elmira College baseball players and coaches.

You can register online (Link Below) or by contacting the Baseball office directly.

https://athletics.elmira.edu/documents/2019/12/16//Baseball_Clinic.pdf?id=2047