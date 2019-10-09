Elmira College Octagon Fair: A chance to connect with the community

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College students Liberty Hager and Madeson Jones visited 18 News Today this morning to talk about the upcoming Octagon Fair.

The 52nd Annual Octagon fair is a chance to bring all of the school’s clubs and community vendors together to sell locally made products and bringing in local residents.

There is going to be an open buffet for the public as well as food trucks attending this year.

Jones say, ” The community is important to us at Elmira College, we’re required to do community service and a lot of students enjoy it. We like to go out and bring community in and the Octagon Fair is a great way to mix community and college life”.

The money raised from the fair helps student ran clubs on campus.

Over 70 vendors including clubs and community members will be in attendance as well as live performances, musicians, and ASL students singing through “Silent Voices”.

The Octagon Fair will be Saturday, October 19th from 10am-3pm at Elmira College’s campus.