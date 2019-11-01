Elmira Community Kitchen serving Thanksgiving Dinner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Catholic Charities’ Elmira Community Kitchen will serve Thanksgiving Dinner from 2-3 P.M. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Located at 160 High Street, Elmira, (Saints Peter and Paul Church Community Center), the Elmira Community Kitchen has served dinner on Thanksgiving since 1981.

Residents can sign up to volunteer to help prepare/serve Thanksgiving Dinner by calling 734-9784 ext. 2135 or emailing Kathy Dubel (Kathy.Dubel@dor.org) by November 18.

Donations of food and supplies for the holiday meal are welcome, including tangerines, bakery/supermarket-made apple pies, cream of chicken soup, paper towels and sugar.

To donate these items, please call 734-9784 ext. 2135 by Friday, November 18.

Meals are served daily Monday through Friday and the last Saturday of the month year-round, as well as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. More than 17,600 meals have been served at the Elmira Community Kitchen already in 2019.

Monetary donations are needed to help keep the Elmira Community Kitchen operating in 2020. Checks payable to Elmira Community Kitchen can be mailed to: Catholic Charities, 215 East Church Street, Elmira 14901.