Elmira Community Kitchen set to serve Thanksgiving Dinner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Catholic Charities’ Elmira Community Kitchen will serve Thanksgiving Dinner for all of those in need of a meal.

The dinner will take place from 2-3 PM on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019.

The community kitchen is located at 160 High Street, Elmira, (Saints Peter and Paul Church Community Center)

The Elmira Community Kitchen has been serving dinner on Thanksgiving since 1981.

They have all the volunteers that can accommodate for Thanksgiving. But, they will be seeking volunteers for Christmas Dinner beginning December 1.

Donations of food and supplies for the holiday meal are welcome, including tangerines, bakery/supermarket-made apple pies, cream of chicken soup, paper towels and sugar. To donate these items, call 734-9784 ext. 2135 by November 18.

Meals are served daily Monday through Friday and the last Saturday of the month year-round. More than 17,600 meals have been served at the Elmira Community Kitchen already in 2019.

Monetary donations are needed to help keep the Elmira Community Kitchen operating in 2020. Checks payable to Elmira Community Kitchen can be mailed to Catholic Charities, 215 East Church Street, Elmira 14901.