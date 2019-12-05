Elmira/Corning NAACP hosting Kwanzaa celebration

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira/Corning Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will present ‘A Kwanzaa Celebration, and U are Invited.” on Monday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

The event will be held at the Friendship Baptist Church, 120 Pearl Street Ext., Corning, New York.

The program will feature music by the Common Time Choral Group of Elmira, New York, and area youth will present the seven Kwanzaa Principles, and Candle Lighting Ceremony.

The event is free and refreshments will be served.