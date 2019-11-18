Elmira Cultural Connector’s ribbon-cutting took place and the roundabout is officially open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Elmira public art project on the Elmira Cultural Connector has officially opened.

The roundabout is located at N. Main Street and W. Third Street in Elmira.

The art project was officially named Chemung River Echoes at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“A public art installation of this magnitude demonstrates Elmira’s ever-growing capacity for community connection to its past, present and future. The sculptures, engravings, and quotations represent integral parts of our City’s compelling story, from voices that travel across history,” explained City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer.

The long-awaited project still has some construction that is happening on parking lots and sidewalks in surrounding areas including the continuation of a gas station being added to the parking lot of Weis.