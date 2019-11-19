Elmira Downtown presents the Annual Tree Lighting Celebration and multiple holiday events

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Elmira Downtown presents the Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:00 PM in Wisner Park.

Annual Tree Lighting-

Event festivities include:

5:30-6:30

Hot Cocoa and Treats from 5:30-6:30

Caroling

Holiday Performances from the EC Chiclettes

Performances from Link Movement

6:30-7:00

The Tree Lighting

A holiday treat to our young guests – Every child will receive a holiday book, donated by Family Reading Partnership from our special guest.

New Partnership for 2019 – Park Church will offer cookies, hot cider and coffee. The Church Chimes will announce Santa’s arrival AND two tour guides for Historic Park Church Tours. Elmira College’s EC2, Residence Life and New Visions Academy students – all helping the organization to provide holiday fun!

Friday, November 29th from 10:00-11:30 in Downtown Elmira

63rd Annual Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade–

Community members are invited to join the Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade as it celebrates its 64th year and kicks off the holiday season. Sponsored by Community Bank N.A., the parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29.

“The Downtown Elmira Parade is a tradition I look forward to each year,” Parade Committee Chair Deb Sullivan said. “It truly is the start of the holiday season for the Elmira community. We’re excited to debut new editions to the parade, including, Star Wars Troopers, Marshall the Fire Dog from Paw Patrol, Shazam, The Wasp, and Captain Marvel. This event is the culmination of 12 months of planning, but watching the entire community come together to celebrate makes all the hard work worth it.”

Since 1956, the Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade has been a tradition in the Elmira community on the day after Thanksgiving. Each year, thousands of spectators line the downtown streets to watch the holiday floats and more than 250 characters, including Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“Community Bank N.A. is extremely proud to support the longest-standing family tradition in our community,” Community Bank N.A. Vice President and Branch Manager Denise Allen said. “Kicking off the holiday season with all our friends, family and neighbors is part of what makes this community so special.”

Friday, November 29th from 5:00-9:00–

Alive After Five @ the Holiday Inn

You asked! EDD Answered! New for Fall 2019, EDD will host Alive After Five with the Elmira Holiday Inn on November 29th – after the Elmira Holiday Parade and Black Friday Shopping – grab your family and friends to head to Holiday Inn. “The Elmira Holiday Inn is very excited to be part of Elmira Downtown’s Alive After Five community event series. We are looking forward to having the opportunity of bringing the community together on this holiday weekend.” Says Allen Fusco Director of Operations of the Elmira Holiday Inn.

Musical Guests: Tempting Scarlet/ Wendy Owens & Jim Anderson. $5.00

Holiday Window Decorating Contest

In addition, Elmira Downtown is hosting a Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest – a fun way to celebrate the Holidays, downtown businesses will create a festive and beautiful downtown, which will attract visitors to downtown Elmira, and showcase their business. The contest will run from now until December 20th with judging held on December 20th. This project was a new partnership between Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. and BOCES New Visions Academy. New Visions Students developed the window themes on “What they would like to see in downtown Elmira”. So take a look at the windows during the festivities.

Elmira Downtown, Community Bank N.A. City of Elmira hope that you and your family will join us as we celebrate and kick-off the holiday season in downtown Elmira!

Saturday, November 30th – All Day–

Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities in Elmira and Chemung County. Help celebrate our small businesses on November 30th and every day to help our community thrive and stay vibrant.