Elmira Heights hosts inaugural “Pop Market”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News was joined in studio this morning by Heroes Comic Shop owner Jared Aiosa to discuss a 1st of its kind event coming to Elmira Heights.

Pop Market, a ‘pop culture bazar’ is offering a bevy of activities going on Sunday, December 1st from 10:30 am-2:30 pm at the Elmira Heights American Legion located at 236 Scottwood Ave.

Aiosa says that the event is completely free admission and features authors, artists, creators, crafters, musicians, food, vendors and much much more. “What is Pop Markets, I’ve never heard of it… what you have heard of is craft shows, comic-cons, indoor markets… if you throw all of those things together and do it with free admission and live bands and creators you get to meet, ‘BAM’, you’ve got Pop Market”.

Award-winning artist Steve Ellis and Bram Stoker award-nominated author Patrick Freivald will be in attendance as well as countless of local businesses.

Aiosa says that the Pop Market is a fun, relaxing environment to get some of that Christmas shopping done as well.