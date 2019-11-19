Elmira Heights Post Office will be temporarily closed for two days

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Elmira Heights Postal Service is asking the community to be advised that the Postal Branch will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 21 and 22, for water line repairs by the Elmira Water Board.

Their plan is to reopen as usual on Saturday, November 23.

These water line repairs must be done; and in order to ensure their customers’ safety, all means of access into the Branch will need to be closed off.

P. O. Box customers may pick up their mail at the Main Post Office, 1580 Sullivan Street, Elmira, NY, 14901, on Thursday and Friday from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.