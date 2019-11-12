Elmira Holiday parade kicking off 63rd year; WETM to broadcast on-air and online

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade will help kick off the holiday season as it steps off its 63rd year on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

WETM will once again broadcast the parade on-air and stream the parade on MyTwinTiers.com.

“The Downtown Elmira parade is a tradition I look forward to each year,” Parade Committee Chair Deb Sullivan said. “It truly is the start of the holiday season for the Elmira community. We’re excited to debut new editions to the parade, including: Star Wars Troopers, Marshall the Fire Dog from Paw Patrol, Shazam, The Wasp and Captain Marvel. Parade goers can also look forward to a refurbished Minion and Little Mermaid float and a new Miss Piggy and Smurf float.”

Since 1956, the Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade has been a tradition in the Elmira community on the day after Thanksgiving. Each year, thousands of spectators line the downtown streets to watch the holiday floats and more than 250 characters, including Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“Community Bank N.A. is proud to be a longtime supporter of the holiday parade,” Community Bank N.A. Vice President and Branch Manager Denise Allen said. “I encourage everyone to come enjoy this great event with their families, friends and neighbors.”

This is the 14th year Community Bank N.A. has served as the corporate sponsor for the event, providing both financial and administrative assistance.

For more information on the Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade, contact Community Bank N.A. at 607-733-5533.