Elmira Holiday Parade street closures announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The following streets will be shut down for the Elmira Holiday Parade on Friday, November 29th, 2019 from 9:00 AM until approximately 12:00 PM.

WATER STREET – from Clemens Center west to College Ave.

COLLEGE AVENUE – from W. Water St. north to W. Clinton St.

W. CLINTON STREET – from College Ave. east to Park Pl.

PARK PLACE/N. MAIN ST. – from W. Clinton St. south to W. Gray St.

GRAY STREET – from N. Main St. east to Clemens Center Parkway.

The following streets will be closed from 7:00 AM to approximately noon.

CLEMENS CENTER PARKWAY – from E. Church to E. Water St. north & southbound closes at 7:00AM for Parade staging.

CLEMENS CENTER BRIDGE – Northbound from E. Hudson St. to E. Water

E. WATER STREET – from Baldwin Street west to Clemens Center.

The Elmira Police Department requests motorists to plan alternate routes and give themselves extra time for travel. Motorists are asked not to remove, even temporarily, any barricades they encounter while traveling through this area for the safety of everyone.

WETM will air the broadcast on-air and online Friday morning.