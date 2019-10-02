Elmira honors Tom Santulli with Milliken Public Service Award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A press conference was held at the Elmira town hall honoring Tom Santulli with the Milliken Public Service Award.

The award was established earlier this year, making Santulli it’s first recipient.

The award was named in honor of the late Cornelius J. “Connie” Milliken, a long time resident and public servant.

Now entering retirement, Santulli reminisced about his time serving the community, as he represented the 7th District for nearly four decades, including nine years as Chairman.

” I enjoyed my run and people were really very nice to me. I met a lot of great people, had a lot of great friends and I always knew and Connie always knew this everything you do can’t please everybody but you got to do what you think is best,” said Santulli.