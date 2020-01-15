Elmira Little Theatre to present: Arsenic & Old Lace

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Dale George and Tina Eyer, two of the actors in Elmira Little Theatre’s production of Arsenic & Old Lace.

The performances of the production will be held January 17 and 18th, and 24th and 25th at 7:30 PM at the Clemens Center’s Mandeville Hall. With two more performance on January 19th and 26th both starting at 2PM.

Dale George who is portraying Officer O’ Hara says that auditions started back in October.

Tina Eyer who portrays Aunt Martha, saying the story centers around the day in the life of the Brewster family. Jokingly saying it ends up blowing up in all of their faces.

Eyer portrays the Brewsters as an unusual family that they’re sort of holding onto old times and living in the Victorian Era but says that they are kind, caring and compassionate along with their auditees.

Dale George says, “this production is a classic comedy with a background love story”.

For tickets you can call 607-734-8191 or visit their website: www.elmiralittletheatre.org.