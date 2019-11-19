Elmira man arrested for carrying a loaded handgun

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETMT-TV)- An Elmira man has been arrested after officers suspected him of suspicious activity in the city of Elmira.

On Monday, November 18, at around 3:50 pm, patrol officers observed a male walking in the street in the area of 1100 Oak Street.

The male was identified as 21-year-old Levon D. Loyd of Elmira.

Loyd was found to be carrying a loaded .380 handgun. He was then arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a class C Felony.

Loyd is currently being held at the Elmira Police Department pending a morning arraignment in Elmira City Court.