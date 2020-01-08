Elmira Police auctioning vehicles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is now using the online auction site, Auctions International, to dispose of vehicles that are in the possession of the Elmira Police Department.

The current auction went live today, January 8th, 2020 and will be active through Thursday, January 22nd, 2020.

The following link will take you directly to the website for this auction; City of Elmira PD-NY #20256

On the right side of this web page is information pertaining to the bidding and auction rules.

All vehicles are sold with a MV906A and/or MV103 to apply for Title, if applicable. Those vehicles determined not road worthy or unable to be titled will be sold with MV37, to be Dismantled or scrapped only.