ELMIRA (WETM-TV) – The Elmira Police Department is searching for a suspect this evening.

According to the Elmira Police Department, a shooting happened around 9:40 p.m Sunday evening in the southside of Elmira, on the 400 block of Broadway in front of a local deli.

As of now, no names have been given surrounding the shooting. Around 10 p.m, this evening police were searching for spent shells.

This is an ongoing investigation, stick with 18 News for continuing coverage.