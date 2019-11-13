Elmira Police Department looking for help identifying man

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is looking for the man pictured above in connection to an investigation of larceny at Bragg Tower.

Police say on November 6th at around 12:00 PM a bicycle was stolen from Bragg Tower, and the pictured suspect below was taken from Bragg Facility Security camera.

Police say the photo shows the man pictured stealing an unsecured bicycle belonging to a tenant.

If you know the identity of the pictured subject please contact the Elmira Police Department. Information will remain confidential.