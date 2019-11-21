Elmira Police investigating possible gunfire on Hoffman Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to Elmira Police, on November 20th at around 2:23 pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Hoffman Street for reports of gunshots.

After arriving on the scene and speaking to witnesses, witnesses say, several “distinct gunshots” were heard. No evidence of a shooting was readily observed and no injuries are being reported at this time.

Elmira Police say the incident is still being investigated and that anyone with information about this incident to please call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737 – 5626 or leave a message at the anonymous tip line at (607) 271- HALT