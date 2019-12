ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police are asking for your help in identifying the pictured man in connection to a larceny investigation.

Police say that the man in question is involved with larceny of merchandise at a Weis Markets on Saturday, November 20th at around 8:00 PM.

If you know the identity of the man Elmira Police are asking for you to contact them at 607-735-8600. They say your information will remain confidential.