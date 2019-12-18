Elmira Salvation Army in desperate need of toys

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Salvation Army of Elmira is scrambling to collect as many toys as possible for its Christmas distribution to make sure children in need have something to open Christmas morning.

Distribution is tomorrow and, right now, The Salvation Army does not have enough toys for all the children it serves in the Elmira area.

Major Doris Haggerty is the Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army Corps in Elmira. “We have been trying to collect as many toys as possible and we were hopeful that we would have enough, but we don’t,” Major Haggerty says. “Distribution is tomorrow, and we need help to make sure these kids have a Merry Christmas. We are literally praying for a Christmas miracle.”

The Salvation Army will serve 750 families tomorrow, and they still need hundreds of toys.

Major Haggerty says they have plenty of smaller items for stocking stuffers, but they really need gifts to go under the tree; like books, trucks, art supplies, sporting goods, and learning materials for all ages, especially school-aged children between the ages of 6 and 12.

To donate toys, just drop them off at The Salvation Army at 414 Lake Street in Elmira. The Salvation Army is hoping neighbors in the community can pull through for the children.