1  of  2
Breaking News
Breesport man indicted for sexually abusing multiple children Broadway Academy Principal Bob Bailey arrested for DWI crash

Elmira’s Cultural Connector ribbon cutting announced

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The North Main Street Cultural Connector will officially open on Monday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 p.m., according to City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer.

The ribbon-cutting will feature the Elmira public art project on the Cultural Connector at N. Main Street and W. Third Street, Elmira, New York:  Chemung River Echoes.   

“A public art installation of this magnitude demonstrates Elmira’s ever-growing capacity for community connection to its past, present and future.  The sculptures, engravings and quotations represent integral parts of our City’s compelling story, from voices that travel across history,” explained City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now