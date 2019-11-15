Elmira’s Cultural Connector ribbon cutting announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The North Main Street Cultural Connector will officially open on Monday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 p.m., according to City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer.

The ribbon-cutting will feature the Elmira public art project on the Cultural Connector at N. Main Street and W. Third Street, Elmira, New York: Chemung River Echoes.

“A public art installation of this magnitude demonstrates Elmira’s ever-growing capacity for community connection to its past, present and future. The sculptures, engravings and quotations represent integral parts of our City’s compelling story, from voices that travel across history,” explained City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer.