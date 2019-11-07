Elmira’s Homegoods Grand Opening Officially underway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Exciting news for the Southern Tier on Thursday, shoppers break out your wallets and pocket-books, at 8 o’clock Thursday morning Homegoods will officially open their new store in Elmira.

The new store is located in the Big Flats Consumer Square at 830 County route 64.

Homegoods is a retail store that continually is rotating its high quality merchandise at prices anywhere from 20 to 60 percent off of normal retailers.

From top brands to designer goods, shoppers can find anything from furniture, toys, bath, bedding and much much more.

