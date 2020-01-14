Farmers invited to information session on funding, programs

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Farmers and woodland property owners are invited to attend a free, informal Coffee and Conservation session to talk to representatives from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Farm Service Agency (FSA), Tioga County Conservation District, and the Tioga County Planning Department to learn about available programs, funding sources, and educational opportunities.
The free Coffee and Conservation sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates in three different communities:
• Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Home Comfort Restaurant, 1131 State Route 49, Westfield, PA 16950;
• Friday, Jan. 24 at Me-Ma’s Country Kitchen, 6 Wellsboro Street, Tioga, PA 16946; and
• Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Landing Strip Family Restaurant, 8586 State Route 414, Liberty, PA 16930.
Those attending will have a chance to drink coffee and connect individually with NRCS, FSA and county staff to discuss projects and get answers to questions related to farm and woodland management, such as creating and supporting wildlife on their land or learning about ways to integrate trees with crops and livestock, about Farm Bill programs, and loan and grant opportunities to fund new or existing farming practices.
For more information, call Barbara St. John White of the Tioga County Planning Department at 1-814-933-6877 or email her at bstjohnwhite@tiogacountypa.us.