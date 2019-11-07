Fire officials are responding to a structure fire in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Fire officials are on the scene of a garage fire at 3285 Watkins Road, in Horseheads.

According to our reporter on the scene, all flames have been contained at this time but there is smoke still pouring out of the garage.

Horseheads Fire Department is there along with Horseheads Village Police, Millport Fire, State Police, Town and Country Fire, and Elmira Heights Fire.

A water tank truck was on the scene supplying water to the firefighters.

The garage is severely damaged but it is not attached to the house so there is no damage to the house at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently not known and no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and 18 News will follow all updates to this story as they become available to us.