First day hikes are set for New York State hikers

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Many New Yorkers thrive in winter and are eager for falling temperatures and consistent snowfalls.

To these hardy adventurers, a few extra layers of gear combined with the snowy terrain of parklands is a winning recipe for fitness, togetherness, and outdoor fun.

One way to enjoy the winter landscapes and unwind after a hectic holiday season is with a First Day Hike on January 1, 2020

According to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) website and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), they are inviting New Yorkers to celebrate the New Year at one of the 75+ hikes being held at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails, and public lands across the Empire State and the nation as part of the 9th annual First Day Hikes program.

Hikes are being offered at more than 50 state parks and historic sites (with some facilities offering multiple hikes for different age groups, skill levels and destinations within the park) and 22 DEC State lands, wildlife areas, Forest Preserve trails and environmental education centers.

Staff from State Parks and DEC, along with volunteers and partners at many sites, will lead these family-friendly walks and hikes, which range from one to five miles depending on the location and conditions.

A sample of this year’s programs feature a seal walk, walking history tour, snowshoe waterfall hike, pet-friendly treks, gorge walks, fire towers, and more. If weather conditions permit, some First Day Hikes may include snowshoeing or cross-country skiing.

Many host sites will be offering refreshments and giveaways. If you’ve never been on a First Day Hike, 2020 is the year!

Look for a First Hike Day location near you:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1lZyLVeb4cb99pdQTCpBgED0ZItIzFUix&ll=41.93568250039253%2C-72.07934633125001&z=7