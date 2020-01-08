Forecast Discussion 1/8/20 AM: Snow showers and colder temperatures today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 8TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 8TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:53 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Windy conditions arrive today as a cold front beings to pass through. Winds look to range between 15-20 mph along with gusts this afternoon over 30 mph at times. Snow showers and a few snow squalls are also possible this morning and early afternoon with snow showers lingering into the afternoon. Blowing snow may cause limited visibility if caught in any of these showers, so keep that in mind when on the roadways. A quick burst of snow accumulation is also possible, a coating to an inch in isolated locations. High temperatures remain cold today behind this cold front, only reaching near 30 degrees. Overnight tonight we dry out with lows frigid, near 10 degrees.

High pressure keeps us dry as we see some sunshine develop on Thursday. However our next storm system rolls in for Friday and the upcoming weekend. This will increase cloud cover late Thursday, highs remain near freezing. Friday we warm up with southerly flow and rain showers arriving. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain, heavy at times moves into Saturday with well above average temperatures, many locations in the mid to even upper 50s to start the weekend. As we move into Sunday some cooler air starts to filter in which may transition that rain chance into a bit of freezing rain or a wintry mix through Sunday.

Early next week we track some sunshine before shower chances return, but temperatures look to once again stay above average and near 40 degrees for highs Monday and Tuesday of next week. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts because we never know what mother nature has in store for us as we enter mid January.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, WINDY, SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 10

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/ EARLY WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

MONDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

