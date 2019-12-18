Forecast Discussion 12/18/19 AM: Snow showers linger with arctic air entering

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 18TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 18TH: 20°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! We wake up to cold conditions and lake enhanced snow showers across the region. The chance for snow showers increases as we move into the midday hours as a cold front begins to push through the region. This will allow winds to switch out of the northwest ushering cooler air. Snow squalls are possible along this front, with a quick coating to an inch possible with gusty winds and reduced visibility. After this our main concern is the cold, highs today will remain in the upper 20s. Gusty winds develop with gusts over 25 mph at times allowing for wind chill values to fall into the single digits. As low temperatures fall tonight into the single digits and gusty winds linger, wind chill values will be below zero at times into Thursday morning.

Thursday is looking to be frigid, highs only near 20 degrees with winds still making it feel like the teens and single digits. We do begin to dry out however into Thursday and Friday with some sunshine. Warming slightly into the upper 20s by Friday and back into the 30s and 40s for the upcoming weekend. Saturday and Sunday are both looking dry with partly sunny skies. Best day would possibly be Sunday, just because we will be slightly warmer, back near that 40 degree mark.

Early next week looks to remain quite, Christmas eve day right now looks partly sunny with highs in the mid to lower 40s. We will have a look at that Christmas day forecast as we get closer, a reminder things can always change six to seven days out.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY. SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 29

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: FRIGID. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 6

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 22 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter