Forecast Discussion 12/2/19 AM: Snowy conditions continue for Monday with Winter Storm Warnings in effect

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 2ND: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 2ND: 26°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7PM TONIGHT FOR CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, TOMPKINS, TIOGA (N.Y.) & BRADFORD (Pa.) STEUBEN & TIOGA (Pa.) COUNTIES…

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! We have kicked off the month of December with snow, sleet ice and freezing rain. Snowfall continues this morning, steady at times in many locations with rates of up to an inch per hour possible Visibility will be reduced at times as well causing dangerous driving conditions. Moderate snowfall looks to continue into the afternoon hours before slowly dissipating. Snowfall will taper off west to east as this area of low pressure pulls away from the region. Many areas have already seen multiple inches of snowfall, an additional 1-4 inches is expected, with higher amounts in our eastern counties such as Bradford County, and Tioga County (NY). Temperatures remain near freezing early this morning and through the afternoon hours, with winds remaining out of the north 5-10 mph.

Tuesday we being to dry out with some sunshine and dry conditions, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s. Above freezing temperatures and some sunshine will help with the melting process into Tuesday and allow for roadways to be fully cleared. Wednesday into Friday we track some shower chances in the form of rain and snow showers, but nothing too heavy is expected as we remain mainly quiet. Temperatures stay close to 40 degrees Wednesday and into Friday. Next weekend is looking mainly dry right now with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s.

If you have any snowfall totals or photos of the snow in your location, make sure to send them our way!

MONDAY: LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW & WINDY.

HIGH: 33

MONDAY NIGHT: LINGERING LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 20

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE, CHANCE LIGHT SHOWER.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

