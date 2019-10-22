Forest Lawn Memorial Park asks the community to begin picking up their flowers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Forest Lawn Memorial Park groundskeepers are asking the community to begin picking up their flowers by November 4.

Every year the cemetery tries their best to remind the community that the flowers need to be picked up before the winter season.

Once the cold weather hits the Twin Tiers most of the flowers will die and become more of an issue to the groundskeepers.

They will begin their cleanup of vases on November 4. One solar light per grave can stay but vases will be turned down for the Winter.

For any questions or more information feel free to contact the cemetery at 607-734-6696.

Our you can visit the cemetery’s Facebook page.