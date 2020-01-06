Former Painted Post Chief of Police passes away at 75

STEUBEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Donald Yost, the former Chief of Police in Painted Post, died Saturday at the age of 75 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.

Yost was born on November 6, 1944, in Corning, and was a graduate of CFA.

He retired as the Chief of Police for the Village of Painted Post after serving from 1970 – 2006.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Haughey Funeral Home.

The Funeral Home is located at 216 E. 1st St. in Corning.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph the Carpenter Church in Campbell, on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. with Father Patrick Connor officiating.

The burial will then be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Corning.

Memorial donations may be made in Yosts’ name to the Chemung County Humane Society at 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903.