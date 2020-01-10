Four story apartment building proposed for downtown Elmira near LECOM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College and Riedman Companies, the same developer managing the 176 Denison apartments in Corning, have announced plans for a four story, 115 apartment building named ‘Six67 College Avenue” adjacent to the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Elmira.

On Tuesday 18 News first reported that would require the closure and/or abandonment of Gates and Hibbard Places in Elmira to make room for the building.

A public hearing on the potential street closures is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Elmira City Hall.

Construction of the 140,000-square-foot-building is expected to begin in April with students moving in by 2021. Final completion is set for 2022.

LECOM is scheduled to open with its first class of approximately 129 students in 2020, and as many as 500 students are expected to attend the 49,000 sq. ft. college.

Elmira College President, Dr. Charles Lindsay says, ”This collaboration with Riedman Companies will provide housing for LECOM students in a location that is convenient to the LECOM building as well as the Elmira College facilities that LECOM students will be utilizing. We look forward to the vibrancy of the ‘Six67 College Avenue’ residents utilizing our spaces on campus and enjoying the growing development in Elmira’s downtown area.”

The new residential living space offers studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with upscale amenities including a tech hub, coffee bar, offices, bike storage and a fitness area.

President David Riedman says, “We already have a great relationship with LECOM in Erie P.A. providing housing to professional medical students at several Riedman properties. Elmira College and LECOM chose to collaborate with Riedman because of the success we already established in that market. It was a natural fit.”

Dr. Richard Terry, LECOM at Elmira Associate Dean of Academic Affairs adds, “We are delighted that LECOM at Elmira has been a catalyst for the development of quality, affordable housing for our students within walking distance to the medical school. The housing development that is occurring in the city as a result of LECOM at Elmira will most certainly improve the quality of life in our community.”

The City of Elmira applauds the housing expansion. Mayor Daniel Mandell adds, “The City of Elmira is excited to welcome Riedman Companies. They have a reputation of building high quality housing. Our city thanks Riedman Companies for helping to continue our resurgence.”