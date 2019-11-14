Free rabies clinic in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department, in conjunction with the SPCA, will be offering a free rabies vaccination clinic to New York residents.

The clinic will be held at the Horseheads Town Hall on Nov. 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for cats, dogs, and ferrets three months old or older.

Animals must be on a leash and accompanied by a responsible adult.

Dog and cat owners must bring proof of a previous rabies vaccination to receive a three-year certificate.

If special assistance is needed at the clinic, please call 737-2019 to register a few days prior to the clinic.

For more information call the Chemung County Health Department at 737-2019 or EHS@co.chemung.ny.us.