Free Thanksgiving dinners across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Several local organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals for those in need.
- The Catholic Charities’ Elmira Community Kitchen will serve Thanksgiving Dinner for all of those in need of a meal. The dinner will take place from 2-3 PM on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019. The community kitchen is located at 160 High Street, Elmira, (Saints Peter and Paul Church Community Center)
- First Baptist Church, at the corner of Central Avenue and Pearl Street, Wellsboro, is hosting a free traditional Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm. Take outs are available and there is some limited local delivery as well. Call 570-724-4681 for more information.
- Free Thanksgiving meal for seniors at the Wellsboro Moose Club. 36 Old Tioga St, Wellsboro, PA 16901 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day at the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Social Hall, 324 Main Street, Blossburg from 12pm to 2pm. There will delivery to those residing in Arnot, Blossburg, Covington and Morris Run for those who are homebound, unable to attend the dinner due to illness or family circumstance. Call to Megan to request a meal delivery. Phone 570-404-1659