Free Thanksgiving meals in Elmira

Elmira, NY (WETM)- It’s the season of giving and several places around the city opened their doors to those in need of a warm meal.

Turkey, stuffing, gravy and all the other classic Thanksgiving fixings filled people’s plates at both Shabach Tabernacle of Praise and Elmira Community Kitchen today.

Shabach Tabernacle of Praise has been feeding those in need on Thanksgiving for twelve-years. Vera Wood, one of the organizers of the event talked about how it makes her feel.

“It makes me feel good because they talk about how good the food is, and how good the company is to be around,” Wood said.

Mary Churchill, Dining Room Host at the Elmira Community Kitchen expressed her favorite part about participating in the event.

“I love greeting them, just welcoming them, welcoming them all and witnessing how so many people come to rely on this year after year,” said Churchill.

Volunteers signed up so quickly to sever at the Elmira Community Kitchen the nonprofit had to turn people away. But they are opening enrollment for volunteer slots on Christmas on Monday for anyone who wants to participate.

“You’ll always come away with more than you give and that’s the warmest feeling you get out,” Churchill said warmly.