“Frozen Junior” audition dates announced

BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Thomas Putnam, Hamilton-Gibson Productions artistic director, has announced registration and audition dates and locations for the “Frozen Junior” Winter Theater Arts Camp in Blossburg.

The musical is based on the 2013 film “Frozen” that centers on the relationship between two sisters who are princesses. Anna sets off on a journey with rugged iceman Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven and naive snowman Olaf to find Elsa whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. In March 2014, Frozen became the first film by Walt Disney Animation Studios to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and won the Best Original Song award for “Let It Go”.

“The movie and songs are very familiar to many students and adults,” said Putnam. “There are both singing and speaking roles and a wonderfully large chorus so everyone can be involved. Those who want to be in the chorus do not have to audition but must attend registration,” Putnam added.

The Blossburg camp is open to third through ninth graders who are homeschooled or attend public or private schools in the Galeton Area, Wellsboro Area and Southern Tioga school districts.

Auditions and sign ups will start after school at 3:30 p.m. this coming Monday, Dec. 9 at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro; on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Warren L. Miller Elementary School at 1 Dorsett Drive in Mansfield; and Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Blossburg Elementary School at 133 Hannibal Street in Blossburg.



Participating youth will learn the parts and music of Disney’s “Frozen Junior” in preparation for live performances. The 11-day camp will be at the Blossburg School Auditorium after school from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 2 and 3, Monday through Friday, Jan. 6-10, Monday, Jan. 13 and Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 15 and 16 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The campers will give 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. performances of “Frozen” for students on Friday, Jan. 17 and Pay-What-You-Can performances for the public at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18. All of the performances will be in the Blossburg School Auditorium.

The fee for students to attend the Blossburg camp is $69, which includes a camp T-shirt, script/score, CD and instruction in theatre arts. The fee is non-refundable and must be paid when the youth signs up for camp. There are discounts for siblings. Scholarships are available to assist with the fee.

On registration and audition days, parents will be asked to sign permission slips to allow their children to participate in the camp and performances. Students who earn roles in the cast will be given the “Frozen Junior” script and CD to take home and will be expected to memorize their lines and songs by the first day of camp, Jan. 2.



Sponsoring the Blossburg camp is UPMC Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital. For more information about the auditions, scholarships and camp, call the HG office at 570-724-2079, email hamgib@gmail.com or visit hamiltongibson.org.