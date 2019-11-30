Gaffer District is set to hold the annual Parade of Lights

CORNING, N.Y- (WETM-TV)- The annual Lights of Parade will take place in the Gaffer District of Corning on Saturday, November 30th.

The Start of the parade will be at 7:30 pm, and during the parade hours, several areas around the vicinity will be blocked off due to the event.

-Market St ( Bridge to Wall) 5:30-11:30 pm

-Pine St. (Market to Burmese) 5:30-11:30 pm

-Aurene Lane (Wall to Tarantelli) 5:30-11:30 pm

-Wall St. (Tioga to Burmese) 5:30-11:30 pm

-Walnut St. ( Aurene to Burmese) 5:30-11:30 pm

-Chestnut Street ( Aurene to Burmese) 5:30-11:30 pm

-Tarantelli Kane Aurene to Burmese) 5:30-11:30 pm

-Bridge St. (North Wegman’s entrance to Dension Pkwy) 5:30-11:30 pm

-Lot#32( behind Lando’s) 4:00-8:30 pm



The parade’s route will begin in Wegman’s lot and proceeds to Market Street and finishes to Wall Street.