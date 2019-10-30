Golden Glow Stone Soiree: A story of Love, Collaboration and Community

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- 18 News Today was joined this morning by Mary Mosteller, Director of Development for Carefirst and Lynne Rusinko, President of Community Arts of Elmira to talk about a project that has been in the works for 2 years, finally coming to light.

The Golden Glow Stone Soiree will be held Friday, November 1st from 7-9 PM at the Community Arts of Elmira, located at 413 Lake Street Elmira, NY. The event is free and open to the public.

With the help of the partnership of Carefirst and Community Arts of Elmira, public mural artist Colleen McCall of Elmira created a piece of art featuring the names of over 500 loved ones who have passed in the community.

ELMIRA, N.Y. – (Colleen McCall, Mural Artist creating Golden Glow)

Community members can come out Friday and witness the unveiling of this two-year-long project which come Spring, will be installed in downtown Elmira. Each rock was donated and signed by someone to remember a loved one.

An emotional Rusinko, who filled out two stones for her parents said, ” It not only leaves my mark which is really small, but it continues a loved one’s story… it was so important to write just the first name because it’s not just the story of my loved ones, when you see the mural there’s an energy, and you yourself become inspired to remember your loved and tell their story to someone else and keep them alive”.