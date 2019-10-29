ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Joining 18 News in the studio today was Jessie VanWie, Executive Chef at 3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort and Paul Thomas from the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce to talk about in an inaugural Restaurant Week event in the area.

The Chamber just launching “Gorge Around the Gorge” Restaurant Week this year with the help of Visions Federal Credit Union. Restaurants from Schuyler County, as well as Hilltop and more, will be taking part.

The week-long food frenzy will be running from October, 28th through November 3rd. Lunch menus will be set at $15 for each restaurant with dinner being $25 or $35 for multiple course meals.

Some of the restaurants taking part in Gorge around the Gorge are, 3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort, Been There A Community Cafe, F. L. X. Wienery, Blue Pointe Grille, Sapalta at Plum Point Lodge, Hill top Inn, Jerlando’s Ristorante and Nickel’s Pit BBQ.

These dining establishments will be offering special menu items for residents to come in and taste, for example, VanWie is creating a Fall Fondue, Fried Brussels, Marinated Steaks, brown bread. Vanwie says he can’t keep the new menu items on the shelves.

For more information about this event visit www.watkinsglenchamber.com