Greater Valley EMS offering annual Safe Ride Home program this New Year’s Eve

SAYRE, PA (WETM) – The Greater Valley EMS of Sayre is offering its 28th Annual Safe Ride Home program this New Year’s Eve.

The program provides a free ride home to local residents who have been celebrating the holiday. It was created to keep the roads safe and ensure that no one has to get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

Greater Valley EMS anticipates on transporting approximately 200 passengers within a 10-mile radius of Sayre.

Reservations for Safe Ride Home are now being accepted.

For more information on how to make a reservation, you can call the Greater Valley EMS at (570) 888-6000 ext. 300 or head to their Facebook page.