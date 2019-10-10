GST BOCES students stop by to talk about Open House

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by local Horseheads and Elmira students Kyle Wayman, Barbara Whitty and Riley Hooper to talk about an Open House being held on October 10th at GST BOCES.

Wayman says BOCES is a place where students can go to learn subjects that you normally couldn’t learn at a regular school districts. Things like Cosmetology, Criminal Justice and even the three students New Visions Program which focuses on Business, Health and Education.

Hooper says, “We go to BOCES for two hours every morning then back to our own schools and it’s a great chance as high school students to get more experience while we’re still in high school.”

Whitty says, ” Tonight at the Open house students will have a great opportunity to learn about each of our programs and meet the instructors. BOCES gives you a really good of idea of how real life will be and you get to be hands-on instead of just book work”.