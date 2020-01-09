Guthrie awards grant to local park

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program awarded $10,000 to Friends of the Valley Playland in support of its project to revitalize the current playland structure on South River Street in Athens, Pa.

Updates to the current playland structure will improve safety and accessibility for all children and their families in the community, including those with mobility impairment.

Josephine Robles, program manager, NYS Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP), Guthrie said: “Guthrie is pleased to award funding toward the updates to Valley Playland and to promote healthy lifestyles for children and families. Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program supports projects that target health challenges facing our communities.”

This grant was awarded as part of Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program, which funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), requires non-profit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment (CHNA) every three years.

The following areas of need were identified for 2020-2023: obesity, access to mental health providers, and cancer incidence with a focus on tobacco usage.

For more information, or to apply for a Guthrie Community Benefit Grant, please visit www.guthrie.org.