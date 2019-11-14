Guthrie celebrates 75th anniversary of historic gift

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Guthrie community came together Thursday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of a historical piece of art gifted to the organization in the 1940’s.

The painting, called The Doctor, is an original study by Sir Samuel Luke Fildes and was gifted by Allan P. Kirby to Robert Packer Hospital in 1944.

The study gifted to Guthrie was painted to give Fildes “practice” before completing the larger piece of artwork that now hangs in the Tate Gallery in London.

“My grandfather, Allan P. Kirby, donated this painting in recognition of Dr. Guthrie, who, in his words, offered love, hope, and charity to each of his patients during his tenure. Appropriately, the painting itself pays tribute to the intentional, ethical, and humanitarian standards of those called to heal others. It is the F.M. Kirby Foundation’s honor to play a part in paying continued homage to the medical community at the Robert Packer Hospital and the Guthrie Clinic who continue Dr. Guthrie’s legacy of compassionate care,” remarked S. Dillard Kirby, President, F.M. Kirby Foundation.

The Doctor has become an iconic image throughout history. Guthrie has used the painting as a focal point, engaging its physicians and other providers in discussions on the art of compassion in the practice of medicine.