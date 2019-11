SAYRE, P.A.(WETM)- Guthrie hospital recognized their service members as patients and doctors of the medical facility gathered around the atrium.

“I wanted to serve my country and when I was young it was a great way to get a great start in life and getting ready to go to college–it means a lot,” Lt. Col. Chuck Crusha said.

After the ceremonial pin dedication food and drinks the color of the american flag were served as tasty treats.